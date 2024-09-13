UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 859 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $11,235.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,790.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on UroGen Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 472,893 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.