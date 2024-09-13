Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 1,050,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,151,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $96,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

