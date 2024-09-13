Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Universal Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %
UEIC stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
