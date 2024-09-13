Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

UEIC stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

