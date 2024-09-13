Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $112.94 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $112.94 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.92 or 0.00011451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00107273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.72193907 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1090 active market(s) with $94,128,894.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

