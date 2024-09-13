Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.