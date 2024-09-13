UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UDR by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.