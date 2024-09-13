UBS Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

ORCL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.