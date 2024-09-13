TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.50

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 4172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

TWC Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of C$451.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.16.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

