Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TURB opened at $1.31 on Friday. Turbo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

