Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance
LON SOHO opened at GBX 66.26 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.73. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile
