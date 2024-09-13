Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOHO opened at GBX 66.26 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.73. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

