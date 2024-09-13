Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 122,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.