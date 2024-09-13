TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 713.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $250.71 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $206.37.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,931 shares of company stock worth $21,382,007 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

