TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $84,819,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
