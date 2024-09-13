TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 713,523 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 45.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 570,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 178,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

