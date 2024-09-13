TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $194.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.15.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Insider Activity
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.