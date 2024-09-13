TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -385.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. TPG has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.91%.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of TPG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

