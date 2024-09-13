Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.81 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00009728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.81 billion and approximately $314.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.99 or 1.00110451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,755,529 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,740,697.827446 with 2,532,898,709.177351 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.54455692 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 548 active market(s) with $314,864,211.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.