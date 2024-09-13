Toncoin (TON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $309.62 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion and $309.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00009672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.40 or 1.00056396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,722,114 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,697,527.996019 with 2,532,856,709.0956216 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.42262849 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 548 active market(s) with $225,534,026.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

