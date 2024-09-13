Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance

Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,620. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

About Tiziana Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.