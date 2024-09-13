Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.84

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $29.20. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9,043 shares changing hands.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

