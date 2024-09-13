Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $215.04 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $215.04 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,995.69 or 0.99983530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02120712 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,459,204.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

