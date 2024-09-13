Theta Fuel Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $397.11 million and $9.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00041358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,679,674,628 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.