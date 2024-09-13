The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

