The Mexico Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.