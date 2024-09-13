The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Up 176.4% in August

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Marygold Companies Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN MGLD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505. Marygold Companies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.92.
Marygold Companies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marygold Companies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.