The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Short Interest Up 176.4% in August

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 176.4% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Marygold Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN MGLD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505. Marygold Companies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

