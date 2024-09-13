The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $362.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

