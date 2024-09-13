Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.