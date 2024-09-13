Terra Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Terra has a total market cap of $276.53 million and $55.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 695,625,651 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.