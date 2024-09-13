Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.