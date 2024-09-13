Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) versus Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Critical Analysis

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tenable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 8.42% 21.08% 13.10% Tenable -7.77% -7.63% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 4 12 1 2.82

Tenable has a consensus price target of $52.81, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenable is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $25.14 million 2.27 $2.15 million $0.39 27.31 Tenable $798.71 million 5.90 -$78.28 million ($0.58) -68.22

Where Food Comes From has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities. The company also offers Nessus, a vulnerability assessment solution for cybersecurity industry and enterprise platform; and Nessus Expert, that enables users to programmatically detect cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in the design and build phase. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

