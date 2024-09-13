Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tantech Stock Performance
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
