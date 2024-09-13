Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tantech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TANH

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech Company Profile

Shares of TANH stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,785,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,079. Tantech has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.