TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.68

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €16.68 ($18.33) and last traded at €16.56 ($18.20), with a volume of 322022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.55 ($18.19).

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.04.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

