T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IDAI stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 264,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. T Stamp has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.69.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 309.35% and a negative net margin of 173.85%.
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.
