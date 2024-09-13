Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) CEO Conley Chee Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.57 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.