Synthetix (SNX) One Day Volume Reaches $12.22 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002392 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $454.33 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

