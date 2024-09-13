Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.44.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. American National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.