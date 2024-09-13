SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in 3M by 218.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,015.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

MMM stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

