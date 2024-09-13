SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,004,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average is $254.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

