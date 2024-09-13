Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Down 1.2%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 2,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
