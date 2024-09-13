Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

