Substratum (SUB) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023827 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

