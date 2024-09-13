Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 48.4 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.