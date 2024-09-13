Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.99

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 7424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.