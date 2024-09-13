Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

