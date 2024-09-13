StockNews.com Upgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
