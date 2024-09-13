State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278,920 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after buying an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

