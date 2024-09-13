STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $137.58 million and approximately $840,326.50 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

