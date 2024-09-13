Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $110.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

