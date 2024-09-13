Square Token (SQUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.29

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. Square Token has a total market cap of $86,407.75 and approximately $33.29 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04177722 USD and is up 10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $33.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

