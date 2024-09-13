Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Down 0.7%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 18,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 39,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Spruce Power Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Spruce Power by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 438,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Power by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

