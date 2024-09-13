Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Trading Down 0.7%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 18,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 39,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.
